By the end of August, at least 30,000 places for evacuees will be equipped in Ukraine - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

By the end of August, at least 30,000 places for evacuees, including those with limited mobility, will be prepared in 15 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv. This will help relieve transit centers and ensure comfortable conditions.

By the end of August, at least 30,000 places for evacuees will be equipped in Ukraine - Svyrydenko

By the end of August, at least 30,000 places for evacuating citizens, including places for people with limited mobility, will be prepared in 15 regions of Ukraine and in the capital. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as conveyed by UNN.

By the end of the month, at least 30,000 places, including those for people with limited mobility, will be prepared in 15 regions and Kyiv. People should move to safe communities.

- the post says.

According to the head of the Government, last week she visited a transit center in Pavlohrad, where about 400–450 people passed through daily, which created a critical load on the infrastructure.

The conditions for people, especially those with limited mobility, were unacceptable. We immediately decided to change the location and deploy additional State Emergency Service tents. Now the transit point has become safer and more comfortable.

- Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized.

To relieve this transit point, two more points were opened in Voloske in Dnipropetrovsk region and Lozova in Kharkiv region.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine noted that receiving regions have been designated for organized evacuation.

"Rivne, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv regions are already receiving people: in particular, Kyiv region has accommodated 170 people with limited mobility, which relieved the centers in Pavlohrad and Dnipro. Zakarpattia is receiving families with children from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and Vinnytsia and Poltava are preparing for possible reception," Svyrydenko added.

Recall

Over the summer, more than 52,000 Ukrainians, including children and people with limited mobility, were evacuated from frontline regions. The government is opening new transit points and preparing 30,000 places for displaced persons in 15 regions and Kyiv.

More than 237,000 people, including 17,200 children, need evacuation from Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. From June 1 to August 22, over 64,000 people have already been evacuated.

Svyrydenko discussed security guarantees and Russian industrial assets in the temporarily occupied territories with Kellogg25.08.25, 04:52 • 3664 views

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Donetsk Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Lozova
Ukraine
Pavlohrad
Kyiv