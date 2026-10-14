Britain will accelerate the delivery of LMM missiles to Ukraine and is preparing sanctions against the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
During Zelenskyy's visit to London, the acceleration of LMM missile deliveries and new sanctions against Russia will be announced.
The United Kingdom will accelerate the delivery to Ukraine of LMM lightweight multirole missiles, which effectively shoot down jet-powered Shaheds, and is preparing new sanctions against Russia, which will be announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to London. This was reported by the Office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, according to UNN.
Details
The parties will discuss, in particular, protection against jet-powered Shaheds, with which Russia strikes targets far behind the front line, including in Kyiv.
The United Kingdom is calling on international partners to tighten sanctions against Russia and increase pressure on Putin
It is noted that the Russian dictator must heed the United States' calls to stop attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Reminder
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced "good decisions from partners in support of Ukraine."
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