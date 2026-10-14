Britain will accelerate the delivery of LMM missiles to Ukraine and is preparing sanctions against the Russian Federation

The United Kingdom will accelerate the delivery to Ukraine of LMM lightweight multirole missiles, which effectively shoot down jet-powered Shaheds, and is preparing new sanctions against Russia, which will be announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to London. This was reported by the Office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, according to UNN.

Details

The parties will discuss, in particular, protection against jet-powered Shaheds, with which Russia strikes targets far behind the front line, including in Kyiv.

The United Kingdom is calling on international partners to tighten sanctions against Russia and increase pressure on Putin - the statement said.

It is noted that the Russian dictator must heed the United States' calls to stop attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Reminder

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced "good decisions from partners in support of Ukraine."

Britain expressed its support for Ukraine after Trump's agreement with putin