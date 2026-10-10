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Britain expressed its support for Ukraine after Trump's agreement with putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

London will continue military and financial assistance to Ukraine and pressure on russia with sanctions following Trump's statement about an agreement concerning diesel fuel.

Britain expressed its support for Ukraine after Trump's agreement with putin

The United Kingdom will continue to provide Ukraine with military and financial assistance, as well as increase pressure on Russia through sanctions. London stated this position after US President Donald Trump announced an agreement on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States and the global market. Independent reported this, citing a statement by a spokesperson for the British government, UNN writes.

Details

The government representative emphasized that the United Kingdom would continue to cooperate with international partners to ensure that Ukraine receives the support it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression.

The United Kingdom’s position could not be clearer. We will continue to work closely with international partners to provide Ukraine with the military and financial support it needs for self-defense. We will also maintain pressure on Russia through the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed by the United Kingdom

- the spokesperson said.

Background

After speaking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump stated that Russia would supply up to 5 million tonnes of diesel fuel to the US and global markets.

The US Treasury Department issued a temporary license for the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market. It will remain in effect until April 7, 2027.

The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios10.10.26, 07:55 • 29638 views

Olga Rozgon

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