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The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios
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The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1758 views

The Trump administration warned Kyiv that intelligence sharing could be halted over strikes on Russian oil refineries. Washington is seeking a new peace proposal.

The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios

Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration threatened to halt the transfer of American intelligence to Ukraine if Kyiv continues to ignore Washington's demands to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. Axios reported this, citing American and Ukrainian officials, UNN writes.

Details

According to the American official, Trump repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries. However, Kyiv ignored about six such requests, after which the American president decided to allow purchases of Russian diesel fuel.

Gifts to Putin will not bring peace; Russia will "repay" the diesel with further terror — Zelenskyy on Trump's statement09.10.26, 22:46 • 15950 views

The publication's source claims that strikes on Russia's oil-refining infrastructure are contributing to rising fuel prices in the United States. At the same time, according to him, Trump does not consider Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries equivalent to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system.

Washington dissatisfied with Zelenskyy's position

Zelenskyy is misjudging the situation. By continuing to strike oil refineries, he is undermining the goodwill toward him that he has earned from Trump over the past six months

— the American official said.

A Ukrainian official told Axios that during talks in Miami, U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner warned the Ukrainian side that it could be cut off from the American intelligence system if strikes on Russian oil refineries continued.

Strikes on oil refineries hurt russia, but they also hurt the United States

— the publication's American source explained.

At the same time, according to Axios, Witkoff and Kushner are considering visiting moscow and Kyiv next week to discuss new peace proposals.

The American official noted that Washington continues to seek a framework for an agreement that could convince putin to end the war.

putin is launching powerful strikes against Ukraine, but we believe he is open to discussing ending the war. We want to develop a new proposal that would be acceptable enough to him for him to agree to stop

— the official said.

Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami10.10.26, 00:46 • 16179 views

Stepan Haftko

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