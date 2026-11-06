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Berlin warns against a swift renunciation of U.S. weapons — Politico learned what Ukraine has to do with it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1848 views

Germany’s Defense Ministry warned against a sharp reduction in dependence on American weapons. This could harm relations with Washington and the industry.

Berlin warns against a swift renunciation of U.S. weapons — Politico learned what Ukraine has to do with it

Germany’s Ministry of Defense privately warned that reducing the country’s dependence on American weapons too quickly could jeopardize relations with Washington. Politico reports this, citing internal briefing materials and noting that the issue of supplies for Ukraine also plays a role, UNN writes.

Details

The internal assessment offers an exceptionally candid look at Berlin’s dilemma. Germany obtains more than a third of its major arms imports from the United States, but parts of Berlin’s defense establishment are increasingly questioning Washington’s reliability. The briefing warns that an apparent shift away could harm the partnership and cost German industry a role in the production of American weapons.

The briefing materials were prepared ahead of a meeting of the German parliament’s Defense Committee on Wednesday, November 4, where, according to parliamentary officials, lawmakers discussed German-American cooperation in the defense sector. In the materials, the ministry itself warned that "Germany’s publicly expressed aspiration for autonomy in defense projects is viewed critically by the United States. Germany cannot afford abrupt changes of course without jeopardizing the partnership."

Concern is being fueled by growing uncertainty over Washington’s willingness and ability to supply weapons to its European allies.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, between 2021 and 2025, the United States supplied 37% of Germany’s major arms imports. The purchases include F-35 fighter jets, CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters, and Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.

The Transatlantic Dilemma

The war with Iran disrupted supplies of American weapons to European countries, while a shortage of American Patriot missiles complicated efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks.

Washington’s support for Kyiv remains uncertain, even though European countries are financing supplies of American weapons under a coordinated NATO procurement scheme. In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed to the Pentagon’s delay in delivering missiles that had already been paid for by allies. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied claims that Washington was deliberately delaying military support.

These episodes added further urgency to the ongoing European debate about reducing dependence on American weapons

- the publication states.

The European Commission wants EU countries to spend at least half of their defense procurement budgets on European-made equipment by 2030. Currently, the figure is around 15%. The continent remains heavily dependent on American suppliers, particularly for complex weapons systems.

Overall, according to SIPRI, American manufacturers accounted for 58% of the major arms imported by European NATO member states between 2021 and 2025.

Washington opposes efforts to give preference to European suppliers. In February, the Trump administration threatened retaliatory measures if EU procurement rules restricted American arms manufacturers’ access to the European market.

Washington wants European countries to assume greater responsibility for their defense, while also seeking to "protect its economic interests" by ensuring that American companies remain among the contenders for European arms supply contracts, the documents state.

The ministry concludes that the development of other strategic defense partnerships, including with Canada, "can therefore take place only in parallel" with cooperation with Washington.

American Weapons, German Factories

Maintaining close defense-sector ties with the United States also offers potential economic benefits for Germany.

The ministry’s report emphasizes that several American weapons programs are potential areas for closer industrial cooperation, including Patriot anti-aircraft munitions, SM-2 and SM-6 missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.

The report also highlights the possibility of expanding repair facilities, which could potentially give German companies a greater role in the production and maintenance of American military equipment.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth, signed a declaration of intent in September to deepen industrial cooperation, including through joint production.

The ministry’s internal assessment shows that Washington also considered the possibility of granting allies preferential treatment under the U.S. government-to-government arms sales system, potentially giving them priority when purchasing American equipment. However, it remains unclear how such arrangements would work or which countries might benefit from them.

According to briefing materials, on October 16, German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence Jens Plötner discussed delivery schedules, possible export easements, and industrial cooperation with senior U.S. State Department official Thomas Dinanno.

Asked whether Washington had expressed concern about Germany’s greater independence in defense, a Defense Ministry spokesperson did not directly answer the question, stating that weapons purchases had been driven primarily by military needs, technical considerations, delivery schedules, and costs.

A source in the American defense industry familiar with the matter said that Europe’s ambitions for greater independence need to be weighed against the advantages offered by American manufacturers.

"Buying American weapons offers advantages in terms of time, performance, and cost," the industry source said. "That is worth a small degree of uncertainty when it comes to the political leadership in Washington."

Pentagon has begun a review of the US military presence in Europe28.07.26, 16:45 • 4057 views

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