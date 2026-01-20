Battles on the front increased over the past day: where it's hottest - map from the General Staff

165 battles took place on the front line yesterday, slightly more than the day before, with the hottest spots remaining the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, which accounted for over a third of the clashes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on January 20, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 91 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using two missiles and dropping 204 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7,518 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,124 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 74 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including the city of Kharkiv; Pidhavrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Ternuvate, Charyvne, Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Tersiianka, Rizdvianka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery systems, and two enemy command posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched an air strike yesterday, dropping four guided aerial bombs and carrying out 90 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near Starytsia, Prylipky, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle, Nesterne, Dehtiarne, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the area of Dronivka and towards Platonivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks towards Pryvillia and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and towards Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions five times in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 20 times in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, and Sviatopetrivka.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv direction over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to improve their position once in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

