Battles on the front increased over the past day: where it's hottest - map from the General Staff

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:19 AM • 2372 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 1436 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 24322 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 53012 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 44305 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 45162 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 39045 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 49624 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 21706 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 57894 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 26454 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 25319 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situation03:37 AM • 9966 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 21521 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 21548 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 7492 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 49640 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 57906 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 55067 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 71238 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poltava Oblast
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 24915 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 40295 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 34065 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 38805 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 50728 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Battles on the front increased over the past day: where it's hottest - map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Over the past day, 165 combat engagements were recorded on the front, which is more than the day before. The greatest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Battles on the front increased over the past day: where it's hottest - map from the General Staff

165 battles took place on the front line yesterday, slightly more than the day before, with the hottest spots remaining the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, which accounted for over a third of the clashes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on January 20, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 91 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using two missiles and dropping 204 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7,518 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,124 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 74 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including the city of Kharkiv; Pidhavrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Ternuvate, Charyvne, Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Tersiianka, Rizdvianka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery systems, and two enemy command posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched an air strike yesterday, dropping four guided aerial bombs and carrying out 90 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near Starytsia, Prylipky, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle, Nesterne, Dehtiarne, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the area of Dronivka and towards Platonivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks towards Pryvillia and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and towards Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions five times in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 20 times in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, and Sviatopetrivka.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv direction over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to improve their position once in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

General Staff: Russian troops lost 1130 soldiers and 925 UAVs in a day20.01.26, 07:29 • 2956 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kharkiv