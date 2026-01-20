$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff: Russian troops lost 1130 soldiers and 925 UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On January 19, Russian troops lost 1130 soldiers and 925 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.01.26 amount to 1,228,570 personnel.

General Staff: Russian troops lost 1130 soldiers and 925 UAVs in a day

On January 19, Russian troops lost 1,130 soldiers and 925 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.01.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,228,570 (+1,130) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,579 (+6)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,928 (+6)
        • artillery systems ‒ 36,393 (+60)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,618 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,279 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 111,140 (+925)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4,163 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 75,067 (+191)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,048 (+3)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian advance slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and the cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

                              More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey16.01.26, 11:14 • 11584 views

