How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
05:32 AM • 11053 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 16732 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 27981 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 33308 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 69437 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 79640 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 39474 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 35121 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 54616 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
Electricity outage schedules
More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

According to a KMIS survey, 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in lasting peace with Russia through current negotiations.

More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey

The vast majority of Ukrainian citizens do not believe in the possibility of lasting peace with Russia through current negotiations. They believe that Russia is not interested in ending the war against Ukraine, UNN reports, citing a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

According to the survey, 69% of respondents do not believe that the current negotiations will lead to lasting peace in Ukraine. The same number of respondents believe that Russia primarily wants to destroy the Ukrainian nation or commit genocide. In total, 83% believe that Russia's goals are more far-reaching than just control over the entire Donbas.

Only 26% believe in the success of the negotiations, and another 5% could not decide on an answer. Another 52% believe that the Russians do not want true peace and plan to continue the war.

35% of respondents indicate that Russia will not stop even if it takes the south and east of Ukraine, 33% - on the impossibility of abandoning their own territories and citizens, and 25% do not believe in the realism of Western security guarantees, recalling the Budapest Memorandum. 

This survey was conducted from January 9 to 14, 2026. 601 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in all territories controlled by the government of Ukraine.

Recall

More than 53% of Ukrainians are categorically against territorial concessions to the Russian Federation, while 33% are ready for certain losses. 39% of respondents agree to freeze the front line without official recognition of the occupied territories as Russian.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Ukraine