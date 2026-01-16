More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey

The vast majority of Ukrainian citizens do not believe in the possibility of lasting peace with Russia through current negotiations. They believe that Russia is not interested in ending the war against Ukraine, UNN reports, citing a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

According to the survey, 69% of respondents do not believe that the current negotiations will lead to lasting peace in Ukraine. The same number of respondents believe that Russia primarily wants to destroy the Ukrainian nation or commit genocide. In total, 83% believe that Russia's goals are more far-reaching than just control over the entire Donbas.

Only 26% believe in the success of the negotiations, and another 5% could not decide on an answer. Another 52% believe that the Russians do not want true peace and plan to continue the war.

35% of respondents indicate that Russia will not stop even if it takes the south and east of Ukraine, 33% - on the impossibility of abandoning their own territories and citizens, and 25% do not believe in the realism of Western security guarantees, recalling the Budapest Memorandum.

This survey was conducted from January 9 to 14, 2026. 601 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in all territories controlled by the government of Ukraine.

Recall

More than 53% of Ukrainians are categorically against territorial concessions to the Russian Federation, while 33% are ready for certain losses. 39% of respondents agree to freeze the front line without official recognition of the occupied territories as Russian.