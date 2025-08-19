Austria is ready to host a Zelenskyy-Putin summit in Vienna

Austria has expressed its readiness to host a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Vienna is named as a potential venue for the meeting. This is reported by Vienna Online, according to UNN.

Details

At a special European Union summit dedicated to the war in Ukraine, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker proposed Vienna as a possible venue for negotiations with Russia.

Our capital has a long tradition as a place of dialogue and offers excellent conditions for international organizations based here - especially the OSCE - Stocker said.

Commenting on the issue of the arrest warrant for Putin issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Austrian Chancellor's office stated that "the issue of participation in possible peace talks of persons against whom an ICC warrant has been issued must be agreed with the court in advance."

"If negotiations take place in Vienna, we will contact the ICC through our headquarters agreements with international organizations in Vienna (...) to ensure President Putin's participation," the government said.

Recall

The presidents of Ukraine and Russia expressed their readiness for negotiations with Donald Trump. The White House confirmed preparations for this meeting.

The White House hopes to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy by the end of August, with the assistance of Donald Trump. The US President has already discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and is coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine.

A senior US official stated that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place in Hungary. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that they would meet within two weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron proposes Geneva as a neutral country for the Ukraine-Russia summit. He emphasizes the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine and warns against a hasty peace.

Vladimir Putin allegedly offered Donald Trump to organize a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow.