An enemy missile struck an open area in Mykolaiv region

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Voznesensky district of Mykolaiv region yesterday. There were no casualties, the rocket fell on an open area. The Russians also fired at the waters of the Ochakiv community and the Kutsurub community. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on May 13, at 15:20, an enemy missile hit an open area in Voznesensk district. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, yesterday, May 13, at 16:57 and 17:17, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under enemy mortar fire. There were no casualties.

In addition, at night, on May 14, at 03:41, the Kutsurubska community came under artillery fire. There were no casualties.