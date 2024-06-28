$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The new Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was introduced to the agency's management

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80481 views

Andriy Danik, a colonel who had long served as the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, was officially introduced to the agency's leadership as the new head of the SES.

The new Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was introduced to the agency's management

Today, on June 28, the new head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), Andriy Danik, was officially introduced. The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Border Guard Service and the State Migration Service of Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The new head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danik, was introduced to the agency's management by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Andriy Danik is a colonel who has been acting head of the SES for a long time. He is a professional who understands the specifics of the work and the responsibility he bears for the personnel. In a relatively short period of time, he has visited almost all regional units to study their specifics and problems. The service has a lot of tasks and many challenges in the country

- said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that according to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, Vitaliy Myroniuk was appointed first deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Vasyl Teteria, Commander of the National Guard Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Head of the National Police Ivan Vygivskyi, Head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineko and Head of the State Migration Service Natalia Naumenko.

Recall

UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had appointed Andriy Danik as head of the State Emergency Service.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
National Guard of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Poland
