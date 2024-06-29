Zelensky signs law on BES reboot

Zelensky signed a law amending the Law of Ukraine "On the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine" to improve the work of the Bureau. This is reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law to reboot the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), which was previously passed by the Verkhovna Rada.

This law is a fulfillment of Ukraine's obligations to the International Monetary Fund under the agreement of March 24, 2023.

According to the information, the document establishes clear functions and powers of the Bureau of Economic Security and promotes a transparent process of selecting the director of this law enforcement agency on a competitive basis.

According to the law, the director will be elected by a six-member commission, half of whom are international experts.

In addition, before being appointed to a position in the Bureau of Economic Security, candidates are required to undergo a psychophysiological examination using a polygraph.

Recall

The law also provides for mandatory re-certification of BES employees, and international partners have a decisive voice in this process.

