Rada adopted the law on rebooting BEB

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and in general for the draft law No. 10439 on resetting the Bureau of economic security (BEB). This was reported onin Telegram by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details

According to the MP, the decision was supported by 239 parliamentarians.

"The text has been agreed with the partners. With independent selection of the new head of the BEB, re-certification and Personnel Selection. With the participation of foreign experts and Ukrainian business," Zheleznyak said.

Addition

The draft law provides for mandatory re-certification of employees. Also, according to the document, international partners will have a decisive vote in the selection and re-certification of BEB employees.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on April 11 voted in the first reading for the draft law No. 10439 on resetting the Bureau of economic security (BEB).