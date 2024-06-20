$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14827 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Rada adopted the law on rebooting BEB

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71786 views

The Verkhovna Rada voted to restart the Bureau of economic security (BEB)

Rada adopted the law on rebooting BEB

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and in general for the draft law No. 10439 on resetting the Bureau of economic security (BEB). This was reported onin Telegram by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN

Details 

According to the MP, the decision was supported by 239 parliamentarians.

"The text has been agreed with the partners. With independent selection of the new head of the BEB, re-certification and Personnel Selection. With the participation of foreign experts and Ukrainian business," Zheleznyak said. 

Addition 

The draft law provides for mandatory re-certification of employees. Also, according to the document, international partners will have a decisive vote in the selection and re-certification of BEB employees.

Recall 

The Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on April 11 voted in the first reading for the draft law No. 10439 on resetting the Bureau of economic security (BEB). 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

