Stefanchuk signed a bill on rebooting the BEB and sent it to Zelensky
Stefanchuk signed a bill on rebooting the BEB and sent it to Zelensky

Stefanchuk signed a bill on rebooting the BEB and sent it to Zelensky

Kyiv

Stefanchuk signed a bill to reset the BEB and sent it to Zelensky for signature.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk signed a Bill  on resetting The Bureau of economic security (BEB). The document was sent to President Volodymyr Zelensky for signature. About it UNN reports with reference to card of the Bill (No. 10439)  and people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak. 

As noted in the document card  on the parliament's website, on June 25  the bill was returned with the signature of the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and sent to the president of Ukraine for signature on the same day.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak pointed out  that the deadline from  the EU and the IMF  for signing the document is July 01. 

"It is particularly important for the EU, as its implementation means that the text must be signed by the president and published before July," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram. 

Recall 

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and in general for the draft law No. 10439 on resetting the Bureau of economic security (BEB).

The draft law provides for mandatory re-certification of employees. Also, according to the document, international partners will have a decisive vote in the selection and re-certification of BEB employees.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
