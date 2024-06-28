Second time in a week: passenger was hit by a train in Kyiv metro, changes in subway operations
Kyiv • UNN
A passenger was hit by a train at the Zoloti Vorota metro station in Kyiv, which led to changes in the operation of the Green Line.
A passenger was hit by a train at the Zoloti Vorota metro station in Kyiv, and there are changes in the subway's operation on the Green Line, KCSA reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"At the Golden Gate station, a passenger was hit by a train. Medics and law enforcement officers were called to the scene," KCSA said.
Train traffic on the line, as noted, is organized from Chervonyi Khutir to Klovska station and from Syrets to Lukianivska.
"Golden Gate, Palace of Sports, and Golden Gate-Teatralna stations are closed to passengers," KCSA said.
Changes and resumption of traffic will be announced later.