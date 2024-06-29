$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 55914 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85589 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 169717 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 216015 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133461 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 362562 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180318 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148863 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197553 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 63084 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85589 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1574 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 5480 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12365 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33777 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35661 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

russia is forming a "junior army" in the TOT: Ukrainian teenagers take the oath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86907 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy plans to organize a "youth army" for teenagers, reminiscent of the Nazi movement, as a basis for future armed forces.

russia is forming a "junior army" in the TOT: Ukrainian teenagers take the oath

In the occupied territories, the enemy will organize a "youth army" for teenagers, reminiscent of the Nazi movement. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, a systematic development of a network of "yunarmiyas" (youth military associations) reminiscent of the Nazi Hitler Youth movement has been recorded. This initiative should become the basis for the future military forces of the russian federation.

In June of this year, more than a hundred Ukrainian teenagers, including minors, took the oath of allegiance to the enemy's militaristic route during a ceremony at Savur-Mohyla. They plan to become the basis for training in military schools controlled by the russian ministry of defense.

According to reports, young people are attracted by promises of social growth and increased status for their parents. However, the enemy avoided discussing the fact that it is Ukrainians and other ethnic groups subjugated by the kremlin empire that could become "cannoneers" in wars fought in territories they do not know.

The invaders held a propaganda Sabbath in those territories24.06.24, 02:36 • 29528 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
