In the occupied territories, the enemy will organize a "youth army" for teenagers, reminiscent of the Nazi movement. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, a systematic development of a network of "yunarmiyas" (youth military associations) reminiscent of the Nazi Hitler Youth movement has been recorded. This initiative should become the basis for the future military forces of the russian federation.

In June of this year, more than a hundred Ukrainian teenagers, including minors, took the oath of allegiance to the enemy's militaristic route during a ceremony at Savur-Mohyla. They plan to become the basis for training in military schools controlled by the russian ministry of defense.

According to reports, young people are attracted by promises of social growth and increased status for their parents. However, the enemy avoided discussing the fact that it is Ukrainians and other ethnic groups subjugated by the kremlin empire that could become "cannoneers" in wars fought in territories they do not know.

