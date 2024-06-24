The invaders held a propaganda Sabbath in the occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

On June 22, a propaganda Sabbath organized by modern urssian Nazis was held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The measure was intended to" honor " the victims of World War II, but was actually used to justify aggression against Ukraine.

The occupiers are trying to monopolize the victory over Nazi Germany in order to justify their current military actions.

During the events on June 22, the russian crowd, consisting of state employees and "volunteers", took part in various propaganda actions. There was the lighting of candles, the organization of forced viewing of propaganda films and lectures. Some of the children were even sent to belarus, to Brest, on "excursions".

In all these actions, the participants tried to prove that it was Ukraine that was the Nazi state, which is why the russian federation was allegedly forced to attack it. Such substitution of concepts and breaking cause-and-effect relationships are an integral part of kremlin propaganda.

