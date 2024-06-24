ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3492 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 94502 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 106515 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122354 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190706 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234633 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143976 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369408 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181850 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 94521 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88615 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 106536 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102552 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122368 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2086 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5298 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12149 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13748 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17680 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The invaders held a propaganda Sabbath in those territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29528 views

The invaders held a propaganda Sabbath in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, trying to justify their aggression by monopolizing the victory over Nazi Germany and misrepresenting Ukraine as a Nazi state.

The invaders held a propaganda Sabbath in those territories

The invaders held a propaganda Sabbath in the occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

On June 22, a propaganda Sabbath organized by modern urssian Nazis was held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The measure was intended to" honor " the victims of World War II, but was actually used to justify aggression against Ukraine.

The occupiers are trying to monopolize the victory over Nazi Germany in order to justify their current military actions.

During the events on June 22, the russian crowd, consisting of state employees and "volunteers", took part in various propaganda actions. There was the lighting of candles, the organization of forced viewing of propaganda films and lectures. Some of the children were even sent to belarus, to Brest, on "excursions".

In all these actions, the participants tried to prove that it was Ukraine that was the Nazi state, which is why the russian federation was allegedly forced to attack it. Such substitution of concepts and breaking cause-and-effect relationships are an integral part of kremlin propaganda.

Invaders forcibly gather children and state employees to watch pro-Kremlin propaganda films23.06.24, 02:40 • 109921 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics