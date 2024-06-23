Invaders forcibly gather children and state employees to watch pro-Kremlin propaganda films

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91370 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103193 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119879 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189363 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233698 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143396 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369174 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181755 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149636 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65439 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100167 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86180 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31058 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91351 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86201 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103153 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100189 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119849 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1196 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4454 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11741 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13387 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17375 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Invaders forcibly gather children and state employees to watch pro-Kremlin propaganda films

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109921 views

The invaders forcibly gather children and state employees in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to watch Soviet-era propaganda films about World War II, trying to "brainwash them" with the Kremlin's version of events.

Invaders forcibly gather children and state employees to watch pro-Kremlin propaganda films

The invaders forcibly gather children and state employees to watch films about the "Second World War" in order to once again brainwash them with Kremlin propaganda. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

In the best Soviet traditions, the enemy continues to impose love on the Kremlin Empire and its crimes. Instead of enjoying the summer holidays, the children were gathered by local collaborators in rural clubs to forcibly watch films about the "Great Patriotic War".

Films such as "Eleven silent men", "battle for moscow", "battle for Sevastopol", "T-34" and "soldiers went to bat"were included in the mandatory viewing. These films were shown in cramped and hot rooms, where not only children, but also employees of state-funded institutions were present.

Thus, the invaders systematically brainwash the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, trying to root in the minds of local residents their version of the "truth" about the Nazis and Bandera.

Two weeks ago, the invaders also organized a contest "songs about their native country" with obvious Nazi motives, in which they forcibly attracted local schoolchildren, continuing to use children for their propaganda purposes.

kremlin indoctrination: a new history textbook is being presented in the occupied territories of Ukraine07.05.24, 03:20 • 24146 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31