In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, russia is presenting a new history textbook to introduce its ideology into the educational process. The initiative is aimed at forming a "historical narrative" that legitimizes the power of the occupiers. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The date of the presentation of a new regional history textbook is approaching in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, which is part of the kremlin's strategy to introduce its own ideology into the educational process in the occupied territories of Ukraine. This initiative is aimed at forming a kind of "historical narrative" that promotes the power of the occupiers as "saviors" or "educators.

According to the Minister of "education" of the so-called lnr lvan kusov, the new textbook will be presented for public discussion after the May holidays. The organization of a roundtable with scholars and practitioners will be aimed at justifying and supporting changes in the educational material. However, the source of experts for such discussions remains in question, as many experienced teachers refuse to cooperate with collaborators of the occupiers.

This initiative once again confirms that the occupiers use history as a tool to control and legitimize their power. By rewriting the past, they are trying to change the perception of the future, which is becoming one of the most insidious methods of maintaining their dominance in the occupied territories.