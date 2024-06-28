They helped to circumvent sanctions against Russia: EU Council imposes restrictive measures against a number of individuals and companies

The Council of the European Union has imposed sanctions on two individuals and four companies that were punished for helping to circumvent the sanctions already imposed on Russia. This is stated on the website of the EU Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, the EU Council has added Dmitry Beloglazov and his company Titul LLC to the sanctions list.

"Beloglazov, together with Oleg Deripaska, who is already subject to EU restrictive measures, is responsible for creating a complex circumvention scheme. His company, Titul LLC, created a subsidiary, Iliadis CJSC, to acquire Deripaska's stake in Rasperia Trading Limited, an international company that owns shares worth €28.5 million in another European company, STRABAG SE, whose assets were frozen as a result of EU restrictive measures. Through this mechanism, Deripaska was able to sell his frozen assets to Rasperia and received an equivalent economic benefit. Due to this circumvention scheme, CJSC Iliadis and Rasperia were also sanctioned by the Council," the statement said.

The EU Council noted that sanctions have been imposed on more than 2,200 individuals and legal entities.

Recall

The European Union has imposed sanctions on the largest container shipping operator, Transcontainer, over Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The company's CEO, Mikhail Konkersev, was also subject to restrictions.