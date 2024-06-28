$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 72983 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 81580 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101869 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179215 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224641 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138308 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365806 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181022 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149253 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197719 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
They helped to circumvent sanctions against Russia: EU Council imposes restrictive measures against a number of individuals and companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72010 views

The EU Council has imposed sanctions on two individuals and four companies for helping to circumvent sanctions against Russia, in particular against Dmitry Beloglazov and his company Titul LLC.

They helped to circumvent sanctions against Russia: EU Council imposes restrictive measures against a number of individuals and companies

The Council of the European Union has imposed sanctions on two individuals and four companies that were punished for helping to circumvent the sanctions already imposed on Russia. This is stated on the website of the EU Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, the EU Council has added Dmitry Beloglazov and his company Titul LLC to the sanctions list.

"Beloglazov, together with Oleg Deripaska, who is already subject to EU restrictive measures, is responsible for creating a complex circumvention scheme. His company, Titul LLC, created a subsidiary, Iliadis CJSC, to acquire Deripaska's stake in Rasperia Trading Limited, an international company that owns shares worth €28.5 million in another European company, STRABAG SE, whose assets were frozen as a result of EU restrictive measures. Through this mechanism, Deripaska was able to sell his frozen assets to Rasperia and received an equivalent economic benefit. Due to this circumvention scheme, CJSC Iliadis and Rasperia were also sanctioned by the Council," the statement said.

The EU Council noted that sanctions have been imposed on more than 2,200 individuals and legal entities.

Recall

The European Union has imposed sanctions on the largest container shipping operator, Transcontainer, over Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The company's CEO, Mikhail Konkersev, was also subject to restrictions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Council of the European Union
European Union
Ukraine
Poland
