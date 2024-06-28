$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74064 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 68696 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 82681 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 83350 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 102837 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7906 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10745 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15050 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36242 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37936 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Traffic to Kyiv railway station freed after partial blockade, trains run on schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30515 views

The path to Kyiv Central Railway Station was temporarily blocked by protesters earlier today, causing trains to be held up, but has since been cleared and trains are now running as scheduled.

Traffic to Kyiv railway station freed after partial blockade, trains run on schedule

The track to Kyiv's central railway station has been cleared after it was partially blocked earlier today, and trains continue to run as scheduled, Ukrzaliznytsia said on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"The way to the station is clear, we are going on as scheduled," UZ reported on social media.

Recall

Earlier today, UZ reported that access to the central railway station in Kyiv was partially blocked due to protesters' actions, and trains were delayed by 10 minutes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Ukrainian Railways
Kyiv
