Traffic to Kyiv railway station freed after partial blockade, trains run on schedule

The track to Kyiv's central railway station has been cleared after it was partially blocked earlier today, and trains continue to run as scheduled, Ukrzaliznytsia said on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"The way to the station is clear, we are going on as scheduled," UZ reported on social media.

Recall

Earlier today, UZ reported that access to the central railway station in Kyiv was partially blocked due to protesters' actions, and trains were delayed by 10 minutes.