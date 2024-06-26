Foreign experts on the idea of creating an expert institution at the NABU: it will not resolve the issue of objectivity of expert examinations

Independent foreign experts believe that the creation of a forensic institution under the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine will not resolve the issue of objectivity of expertise in criminal proceedings that are investigated by anti-corruption officers, writes UNN.

A group of experts initiated by the US embassy in Ukraine and the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative conducted an audit of NABU's activities for 2021-2023. The experts ' report is available to UNN.

NABU faces significant problems in ordering timely and third-party forensic examinations in its criminal proceedings and has proposed creating its own expert institution... the team believes that this will not completely solve the issue of speed and objectivity of forensic examinations in NABU's proceedings - the report says.

However, experts note that if such an institution is created, it should be separated from the NABU, ensuring administrative and operational autonomy of experts from the bureau's Management, senior and middle-level managers and detectives.

Until such a forensic expert institution is established under the NABU, detectives should rely more on private sector experts.

NABU expert examinations in the case against Solsky: where detectives applied

Context

Earlier, UNN wrote that NABU's manipulations with forensic examinations eventually play against the detectives themselves. This was the case in the closed cases of Rotterdam+ and the already acquitted ex-minister Vladimir Omelyan. According to lawyer Iryna Odinets, the NABU lost in court, because during the investigation detectives in these cases "drew" forensic examinations in friendly private offices, and then manipulated them.

So, it seems, it will be in the case of ex - minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky, in which NABU detectives ordered an expert examination, and when they realized that it would be in favor of Solsky, they unsuccessfully tried to reset it and cancel it.

Given the repeated facts of such manipulations, the idea of the head of NABU Semyon Krivonos to create his own expert institution for the bureau looks extremely alarming. In this case, the" drawn " examinations may become many times more numerous, and therefore the NABU investigations may turn into biased persecutions like the mass political terror of the Soviet NKVD.