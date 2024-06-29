Presidential elections to be held in Mauritania

On Saturday, Mauritania will hold presidential elections. The current president, Mohamed Ould Gasouani, will compete with six competitors. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, Mauritanians go to the polls to vote in the presidential election, where they will choose between seven candidates, including incumbent Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Currently, Gazouani, 67, a former military officer, is focusing on rapidly attracting investment to spur economic growth in the country of five million people. Many Mauritanians live in poverty, despite the presence of significant natural resources such as coal and minerals.

