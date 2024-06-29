Estonian Reform Party to nominate new candidate for prime minister
Kyiv • UNN
This weekend, the Estonian Reform Party will nominate a new candidate for prime minister.
Today Estonia will elect a new candidate for prime minister. This is reported by Eesti Rahvusringhääling, UNN reports.
Details
In response to important political changes in Estonia, the Reform Party has decided to nominate a new candidate for prime minister.
According to the report, a meeting of the party's board will be held this weekend to elect a new leader for this position.
This initiative comes on the heels of the party's chairman Kai Kallas' announcement that he intends to accept the position of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. According to the Reform Party's charter, the board has the authority to nominate a new candidate for prime minister to prevent a government crisis and ensure stability in the country's political life.
At present, experts give the greatest chance of becoming the party's leader and prime minister to Climate Minister Kristen Michal, who has already been included in the list of potential candidates. It is known that other candidates, including Defense Minister Juri Pevkur, refused to participate in the competition for party leadership in this situation.
