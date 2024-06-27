Estonia to provide Ukraine with over EUR 100 million in defense aid in 2023
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and Estonia signed a security cooperation agreement that provides for more than €100 million in defense aid from Estonia to Ukraine this year and comprehensive support for 10 years.
Details
The agreement stipulates that the Estonian government will allocate at least 0.25 % of GDP annually in 2024-2027 for military support to Ukraine.
The document sets out certain components of long-term military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, the types of weapons provided by Estonia, namely artillery (122-mm and 155-mm howitzers), anti-tank missile systems, rockets and mines, Carl Gustaf rifles, grenade launchers, unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare equipment.
Ukraine and Estonia will establish a regular strategic dialogue to discuss security and defense issues of both countries. The agreement also enshrines cooperation in the supply of arms and military equipment, training, the activities of the IT coalition and other capability coalitions, as well as in-depth cooperation in the defense industry.
Separate blocks of the agreement reportedly relate to strengthening sanctions against Russia, compensation for damages, bringing the aggressor to justice, assistance in recovery and reconstruction, countering hybrid threats, cooperation in cyber and information security, and protection of critical infrastructure.
In addition, the document clearly reaffirmed Estonia's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.
Addendum
To read the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and Estonia, please follow the link.