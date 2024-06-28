$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The ECHR judgment in the case of Ukraine v. Russia over Crimea is an opportunity to establish justice at the international level - Mudra

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81899 views

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the Russian Federation is responsible for systematic human rights violations in occupied Crimea, rejecting Russia's claims of legitimacy of the annexation and giving Ukraine the opportunity to establish justice at the international level.

The ECHR judgment in the case of Ukraine v. Russia over Crimea is an opportunity to establish justice at the international level - Mudra

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Russia's human rights violations in the temporarily occupied Crimea will be an opportunity for Ukraine to establish justice at the international level. Deputy of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The value of the judgment cannot be overestimated, as for the first time since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, Ukraine received a decision in which an international court recognized Russia as responsible for a policy of large-scale and systematic violations of human rights and freedoms in the occupied territory of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The ECtHR also recognized that the Russian Federation has been in control of Crimea and Sevastopol since at least February 27, 2024, and thus completely rejected the objections of the Russian Federation to the so-called legality of the annexation of the territory of Crimea to Russia

- Mudra said.

She noted that the ECtHR also managed to prove administrative violations by the Russian Federation - repetition of actions incompatible with the provisions of the Convention and official tolerance by state bodies.

One of the key points in this judgment is the recognition that the Russian Federation, in violation of the rules of international humanitarian law and, accordingly, the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights, has established its legislation in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. This means that all the so-called resolutions, laws and other acts issued by the Russian Federation on the territory of Crimea and the actions taken on their basis will not be recognized by the ECtHR as legitimate. The entire judicial system in the occupied territory and the decisions made by such courts are not legitimate for consideration by the ECHR. The ECHR's decision is an opportunity for Ukraine to establish justice at the international level. Show the world community the real evidence of Russia's crimes, assessed by an international, independent court

- Mudra added.

According to her, the court's decision will be a tool for arbitration and for Ukraine in general at the diplomatic, political and legal levels.

Thus, the judgment in the interstate case "Ukraine v. Russia over Crimea" will be one of the key judgments for courts of different jurisdictions in resolving disputes related to the temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol

- Mudra summarized.

Recall

The European Court of Human Rights has announced the judgment on the merits in the first inter-state case Ukraine v. Russia (concerning Crimea). The Commissioner for Human Rights of the European Court of Human Rights Margarita Sokorenko noted that this decision is the first in which an international court recognized the Russian Federation as responsible for the policy of large-scale and systematic violations of various human rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
