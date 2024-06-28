Stabbed a woman more than 20 times: man in Kyiv region is served a notice of suspicion

In the village of Kotsyubynske, Kyiv region, a man attacked a local woman who was on her way to the train station in the morning and stabbed her multiple times. The attacker faces up to 15 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

Details

Recently, the Bucha District Police Department received a report from a resident of the village of Kotsiubynske that he had found a bloody body of a woman near the railroad tracks.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found that the victim had more than two dozen stab wounds. On the same day, operatives and officers of the patrol police response team detained the attacker. He was a 31-year-old resident of Irpin.

Investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, served the suspect a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code). The court has now chosen a custody as a measure of restraint.