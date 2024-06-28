$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 65209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 73340 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94552 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174935 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220757 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136173 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364391 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180715 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149083 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197644 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Stabbed a woman more than 20 times: man in Kyiv region is served a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31963 views

A 31-year-old man from Irpin stabbed a woman multiple times near a railroad track in the village of Kotsyubynske, Kyiv region, and faces up to 15 years in prison for premeditated murder.

Stabbed a woman more than 20 times: man in Kyiv region is served a notice of suspicion

In the village of Kotsyubynske, Kyiv region, a man attacked a local woman who was on her way to the train station in the morning and stabbed her multiple times. The attacker faces up to 15 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

Details

Recently, the Bucha District Police Department received a report from a resident of the village of Kotsiubynske that he had found a bloody body of a woman near the railroad tracks.

In Kyiv, a drunk man stabbed a subway passenger with a knife, he was detained24.05.24, 10:36 • 108327 views

At the scene, law enforcement officers found that the victim had more than two dozen stab wounds. On the same day, operatives and officers of the patrol police response team detained the attacker. He was a 31-year-old resident of Irpin.

03.10.23, 12:20 • 1251181 view

Investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, served the suspect a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code). The court has now chosen a custody as a measure of restraint.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
