In Kyiv, a drunk man stabbed a subway passenger with a knife, he was detained

In Kyiv, a drunk man stabbed a 24-year-old man in the stomach with a knife during a conflict in a train car at the Vokzalna metro station. The offender was detained. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

The incident took place in the evening at the Vokzalna metro station in a train car. The drunken offender was harassing other citizens with foul language, and when one of the passengers tried to stop him, the attacker started a fight. In the course of the conflict, the suspect pulled out a folding knife and inflicted a non-penetrating wound to the 24-year-old man's stomach. The victim was helped by passengers to get out of the station and called police and paramedics - the statement said.

It is reported that law enforcement officers promptly detained the offender at the Shulyavska metro station.

"The 29-year-old native of Kherson could not explain his illegal actions. Investigators of the Metro Police Department notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code, he faces up to seven years in prison," the statement said.

Addendum

