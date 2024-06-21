$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91716 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103813 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120295 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189566 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233867 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143497 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369243 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181770 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197929 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

MHP-Hromada Charity Foundation received the highest scores in the national rating of charitable organizations for the third time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126675 views

For the third year in a row, MHP-Hromada charitable foundation received the highest 5-star rating in the National rating "compass of charity of Ukraine" for its transparent and efficient work in 2023.

MHP-Hromada Charity Foundation received the highest scores in the national rating of charitable organizations for the third time

The MHP-Hromada charitable foundation received 112 points in the National rating" compass of charity of Ukraine", which was transformed into the highest rating – 5 stars. The foundation received the award for its transparent and efficient work in 2023. The rating is organized by the Association of philanthropists of Ukraine for the third year in a row. And for the third time, MHP-Hromada receives 5 stars for the quality of its work and projects, reports UNN.

"in the world of non-governmental organizations, where trust is key, partnership requires an impeccable reputation and high standards of transparency. Our team is constantly developing, ensuring these requirements, which is confirmed both by the positive conclusion of PwC in Ukraine, and by the traditional 5 stars in the rating", "comments Alexander Pakholyuk, director of the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation.

The fund's activities were checked on such grounds as the availability of a financial report, the availability of funding provided, open access to information, contacts, and so on.

The nominee's certificate will be valid until June 30, 2025.

"the presence of such a distinction is a signal to partners, businesses, donors and other benefactors that the organization is interested in confirming compliance with its transparent and virtuous activities, tax reporting requirements, and compliance with international standards in the implementation of charitable activities. And for communities, this is a signal that it is reliable and useful to implement important development projects with the foundation, because it is a valuable partner in development, consulting and financing", – says Tatiana Volochay, chairman of the Community Development Council of the MHP – Hromada charity foundation.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

