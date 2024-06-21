MHP-Hromada Charity Foundation received the highest scores in the national rating of charitable organizations for the third time

The MHP-Hromada charitable foundation received 112 points in the National rating" compass of charity of Ukraine", which was transformed into the highest rating – 5 stars. The foundation received the award for its transparent and efficient work in 2023. The rating is organized by the Association of philanthropists of Ukraine for the third year in a row. And for the third time, MHP-Hromada receives 5 stars for the quality of its work and projects, reports UNN.

"in the world of non-governmental organizations, where trust is key, partnership requires an impeccable reputation and high standards of transparency. Our team is constantly developing, ensuring these requirements, which is confirmed both by the positive conclusion of PwC in Ukraine, and by the traditional 5 stars in the rating", "comments Alexander Pakholyuk, director of the MHP – Hromada Charitable Foundation.

The fund's activities were checked on such grounds as the availability of a financial report, the availability of funding provided, open access to information, contacts, and so on.

The nominee's certificate will be valid until June 30, 2025.

"the presence of such a distinction is a signal to partners, businesses, donors and other benefactors that the organization is interested in confirming compliance with its transparent and virtuous activities, tax reporting requirements, and compliance with international standards in the implementation of charitable activities. And for communities, this is a signal that it is reliable and useful to implement important development projects with the foundation, because it is a valuable partner in development, consulting and financing", – says Tatiana Volochay, chairman of the Community Development Council of the MHP – Hromada charity foundation.