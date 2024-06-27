Expertise of tobacco products and their modern substitutes is important in the context of paying taxes and fighting the shadow market - Ruvin
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the growing popularity, experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have recently been conducting more frequent examinations of tobacco products for electric heating and e-cigarette liquids. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, told in an exclusive commentary to UNN what modern technologies are used in conducting examinations and why such studies are important for the state economy.
Since the beginning of the year, we have been systematically commissioned to examine classic tobacco products, electrically heated tobacco products, so-called HTPs, and e-cigarette liquids. The recent increase in popularity and associated risks of e-cigarettes has been even greater than that of conventional cigarettes. In virtually every assigned examination, experts are provided with up to 150-200 objects, i.e. samples of the relevant products, each of which must be properly examined
According to the Director of KFI, the high efficiency of work with such a volume of research is possible due to the experience and professionalism of the specialists, as well as the high-tech material and technical base. The Institute currently has all the capacities to ensure the proper quality of the relevant research.
In addition, as Ruvin notes, constant communication with foreign partners and colleagues makes it clear that the level of Ukrainian expertise currently available meets international standards. In particular, when conducting research on modern substitutes for classic tobacco products.
"In the vast majority of cases, when examining electrically heated tobacco products and e-cigarette liquids, experts resolve issues related to the content of liquids and compliance with DSTU. For example, analysis with the help of chromatography-mass spectrometers allows to determine the liquid content in the shortest possible time. For this purpose, experts also use the necessary samples, reagents, measurements and other means," added the Director of KFI.
He emphasized that all research on tobacco products is important because it helps the state avoid billions of dollars in losses from the shadow market.
"The issue of researching all types of tobacco products, their analogues and modern substitutes is also relevant for the state in the context of paying taxes, as we are talking about excisable goods and billions of dollars in losses due to the shadow market. The task of the experts is to promptly and accurately provide law enforcement agencies with scientific and methodological support to create a reliable evidence base and ensure fairness and trust in the judicial system of Ukraine," summarized Oleksandr Ruvin.
