NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91588 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103556 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120131 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189489 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233804 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143453 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369217 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181761 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149638 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197928 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

KNIISE specialists should be involved in the launch of the eTobacco portal - The Economist explained why it is important to do this

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68972 views

KNIISE specialists with experience in the field of tobacco products expertise should be involved in checking the information provided by manufacturers and importers on the eTobacco portal to increase transparency and strengthen control over the tobacco market.

KNIISE specialists should be involved in the launch of the eTobacco portal - The Economist explained why it is important to do this

Specialists of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations should be involved in the work of the portal "eTobacco", because they have experience in conducting examinations of tobacco products, and will be able to verify the information provided by manufacturers and importers. This opinion was voiced by Professor of the Department of Finance of the State University of trade and economics Nikolay Pasechny in a comment UNN.

KNIISE specialists have valuable experience in the field of tobacco product expertise, so it is important that they are involved in the launch of the eTobacco portal to verify information provided by manufacturers and importers of tobacco products,

- noted Nikolai Pasechny.

Details

According to him, the creation and launch of the eTobacco portal is one of the important elements of the development of the digital environment of state control over the production and turnover of tobacco products .

This portal will provide an opportunity to have a list of manufacturers and importers of tobacco products in Ukraine, get information from them about the ingredients used in tobacco products. This will increase the level of transparency in the turnover of tobacco products and strengthen the effectiveness of state control in this area. Having samples of products, a list of manufacturers and importers, as well as a Register of equipment for the preparation or processing of tobacco, tobacco raw materials, industrial production of tobacco products, authorized state bodies will be able to identify the origin of products. This, in turn, improves the effectiveness of the policy of countering the illegal tobacco market.,

- summed up the Economist.

Recall

Starting from February 2025, the eTobacco portal will be launched in Ukraine , which will contain information about the ingredients of tobacco products and emissions due to their use.

Optional

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin in an exclusive interview UNN said that without practical use , new tools to combat the illegal market of tobacco products will not have proper effectiveness.

"At one time, there was an idea to create a thematic register for manufacturers. The state tax service has provided us with a list of companies licensed to sell tobacco products – more than 50 representatives. Further, it was supposed to provide companies with reference samples of products. We have received some information, but this work does not find the most effective response that could have been. In addition, experts have all the technical capabilities to conduct direct monitoring visits to production facilities. The steps are simple – the arrival of specialists, the production of several packs in their presence, the operational analysis of all characteristics on the spot (tobacco, packaging, filter elements, other components and their signs), the conclusion here and now. Resolutions on the appointment of expert examinations to study the facts of illegal tobacco production are now received in the amount of dozens a day, the state should have clarity on this issue," Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyEconomy
