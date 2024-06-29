DeepState: occupants advanced in Pivdenne, Sokol, near Nevske and Novoselivka Persha
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy advanced in Pivdenne, Sokol, near Nevske and Novoselivka Persha. The line of contact near Shumy has been clarified - DeepState.
On the front line, the invaders advanced in Pivdenne, Sokol, near Nevsky and Novoselivka Persha. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Recall
The intensity of hostilities in the Pokrovsk sector remains high: 37 combat engagements were registered. Enemy forces are active near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. Ukrainian troops repelled 29 attacks and continue to fight. In total, the enemy lost 160 men, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and two dugouts were destroyed.
