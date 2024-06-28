General Staff: 140 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation is tense in the Siversky and Pokrovsk sectors
Ukrainian troops repelled numerous russian attacks in many parts of the frontline, with particularly intense fighting in the Siversky and Pokrovsk sectors.
There were 140 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The situation is tense in the Siverskyi sector, and high intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovske sector . This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The russian invaders launched 61 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 110 combat aircraft, and 328 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy fired more than 3,180 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using cannon and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armored vehicles
Situation on the routes
In Kharkiv sector: the enemy attacked 12 times in the area of Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks, but 2 more clashes are ongoing.
In Kupyanske: the occupants made 9 attempts to push back Ukrainian units near the settlements of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka and Kruglyakivka. At the moment, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 8 enemy attacks, but the battle near Synkivka is still ongoing.
In Limanske: the invaders tried to advance 19 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Serebryansky forest. The defenders repelled 17 attacks, the fighting continues.
In the Siverske sector: enemy forces carried out 19 attacks near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka and Vyymka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 15 occupants' attacks, 4 more clashes are ongoing.
In Kramatorsk: occupants are trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. The defenders repelled 2 attacks, but 3 more assaults have not been completed.
In the Horlivka-Toretsk sector: the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 15 times with the support of aviation. 14 enemy attacks were repelled, another battle is ongoing.
In Pokrovske: the number of hostilities increased to 37. The invaders continue to put pressure near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 29 attacks, and fighting continues.
In Kurakhove: 11 firefights took place. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 5 attacks near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. At the same time, the enemy remains active near Krasnohorivka, where 4 attacks were repelled and 2 more clashes are ongoing. The situation is tense.
At Vremivske: the invaders are trying to break into the front line of defense in the area of Vodiane. The enemy's actions are actively supported by artillery.
At Orikhivske and Prydniprovske: all efforts of the aggressors to push the defenders from their positions failed.
