There have been more than 100 combat engagements at the front, Russians are actively advancing in two directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, June 27, 104 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The hottest spots are in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors, which account for almost half of all Russian attacks to date. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector , the aggressor tried to attack three times today. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 occupation troops' assaults since the beginning of the day. The battle near Syinkivka is ongoing. The outskirts of Petropavlivka came under an air strike.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy intensified pressure in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Two battles are taking place. In total, the enemy attacked here five times today.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of attacks by the invaders increased to 25. Defense Forces units repelled 22 offensive attempts by Russian troops, three attacks are still ongoing. The aggressor used aviation and bombed Toretsk with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Pokrovske sector, the occupants do not reduce the pressure. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 23 times. Seven assault operations are underway.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, one enemy attempted to attack in the area of. In total, this is the seventh attempt in the day, and six were repelled.

According to the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly in other areas.

