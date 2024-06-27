$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

There have been more than 100 combat engagements at the front, Russians are actively advancing in two directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Since the beginning of the day on June 27, 104 combat engagements were registered in the frontline, the most intense was in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors, which accounted for almost half of all attacks by the occupants.

There have been more than 100 combat engagements at the front, Russians are actively advancing in two directions - General Staff

Since  the beginning of this day, June 27, 104 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The hottest spots are in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors, which account for almost half of all Russian attacks to date. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details 

In the Kharkiv sector , the aggressor tried to attack three times today. Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 occupation troops' assaults since the beginning of the day. The battle near Syinkivka is ongoing. The outskirts of Petropavlivka came under an air strike.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy intensified pressure in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Two battles are taking place. In total, the enemy attacked here five times today.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of attacks by the invaders increased to 25. Defense Forces units repelled 22 offensive attempts by Russian troops, three attacks are still ongoing. The aggressor used aviation and bombed Toretsk with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Pokrovske sector, the occupants do not reduce the pressure. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 23 times. Seven assault operations are underway.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, one enemy attempted to attack in the area of. In total, this is the seventh attempt in the day, and six were repelled.

According to the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly in other areas.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukrainian drones had hit 778 Russian vehicles in two weeks

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
