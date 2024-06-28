5 exciting movies about the Wild West: what to watch this weekend

Duels in the desert, cowboy hats, guns, train robberies, bounty hunters and incredible stunts performed by great actors - all this is for fans of western movies. UNN offers a selection of movies to watch on the weekend.

Old Henry (Old Henry) 2021 is an action western about a widowed farmer and his son who find a wounded man with a bag of money. Soon, a trio of lawmen arrive, and Old Henry has to decide who to trust. While defending the siege of his home, the farmer reveals his ability to shoot a gun with talent, despite the fact that he had never been noticed for such dexterity before. This fact calls into question whether he is the man he claims to be.

- Genre: Movie, Thriller, Western

- Country: USA

- Director: Patsy Ponchiroli

- Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Hays, Gavin Lewis, Tracy D. Adkins, Stephen Dorff, Max Arseneault, Brad Carter, Kent Shelton, Richard Speight Jr.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs 2018 - the plot of the film consists of six independent stories about the lives of different people in the Wild West after the Civil War in the XIX century. The film begins with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which tells the story of a cheerful, singing, sharpshooter. In "Under Algodones," a bank robber gets what he wants and then the gallows. "Meal Ticket" is a dark story about two tired traveling artists. "The Whole Gold Canyon is a story about an old gold digger. The Girl Who Got Scared is about a woman who finds an unexpected love affair. And the last story, "Deadly Remains," is about five passengers who travel in the same stagecoach, share life philosophies, and realize that women's appearance can be deceiving.

- Genre: Western, Detective, Comedy, Melodrama, Drama

-Country: USA

- Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

- Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits, Zoe Kazan, Bill Heck, Tyne Daly, Brendan Gleeson, Willy Watson

News from the World (News of the World) 2020 - Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of three wars, now travels from town to town, reporting news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating events, disasters, and exciting adventures from the far corners of the globe. On the plains of Texas, he meets Johanna, a 10-year-old girl who was kidnapped by Indians six years ago and raised by their tribe. Johanna, hostile to the world she has never known, is returned to her aunt and uncle against her will. Cid agrees to deliver the child to her family. As they travel hundreds of miles across the unforgiving desert, they will face tremendous tests of both human and natural forces.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Action, Western, Adventure

- Country: USA

- Director: Paul Greengrass

- Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Zengel, Steve Boyles, Tom Astor, Ray McKinnon, Mayor Winningham, Stafford Douglas, Michael Angelo Covino, Fred Gehringer

In the Hands of the Dog (The Power of the Dog) 2021 - This is a story about two brothers Phil and George, who are wealthy ranchers in Montana. The soft and kind George is more focused on money, and Phil, a real cowboy, is cruel and rough around the edges. At the Red Mill restaurant on their way to the market, the brothers meet the widow Rose and her impressionable son Peter. Phil behaves so cruelly that he brings them both to tears, enjoying their pain and making his companions laugh. However, George immediately falls in love with Rose, soon marries her and brings her to the ranch without warning his brother. Phil decides to destroy their relationship by all means.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Melodrama, Western

- Country: New Zealand, United Kingdom, Canada

- Director: Jane Campion

- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Cody Smith-McPhee, Genevieve Lemon, Thomasin McKenzie, Ken Radley, Sean Keenan

The Magnificent Seven (2016) - director Antoine Fuqua brings his modern vision to the classic story of The Magnificent Seven. In the film, the town of Rose Creek is under the brutal control of industrialist Bartholomew Bogu, and desperate residents turn to seven outlaws, bounty hunters, and gamblers for help. As they prepare the town for the battle they know is coming, the seven outlaws realize they are fighting for more than just money.

- Genre: Movie, Action, Western, Adventure

- Country: USA, Australia

- Director: Antoine Fuqua

- Cast: Chris Pratt, Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Byung Gun Lee, Haley Bennett, Cam Gigandet, Matt Bomer, Vinnie Jones