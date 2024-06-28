5 exciting movies about the Wild West: what to watch this weekend

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 11538 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 16618 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 45094 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 145685 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 194030 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120850 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354299 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178246 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147796 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197009 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15687 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10723 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 22154 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28799 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25469 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 11539 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 7918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 16618 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25687 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 45094 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 1252 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27681 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29945 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43398 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51547 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

5 exciting movies about the Wild West: what to watch this weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102475 views

Cowboy duels, train robberies, and incredible stunts in the westerns Old Henry, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, News from Around the World, In the Hands of a Dog, and The Magnificent Seven offer fans exciting action, drama, and adventure this weekend.

5 exciting movies about the Wild West: what to watch this weekend

Duels in the desert, cowboy hats, guns, train robberies, bounty hunters and incredible stunts performed by great actors - all this is for fans of western movies. UNN offers a selection of movies to watch on the weekend.

Old Henry (Old Henry) 2021 is an action western about a widowed farmer and his son who find a wounded man with a bag of money. Soon, a trio of lawmen arrive, and Old Henry has to decide who to trust. While defending the siege of his home, the farmer reveals his ability to shoot a gun with talent, despite the fact that he had never been noticed for such dexterity before. This fact calls into question whether he is the man he claims to be.

- Genre: Movie, Thriller, Western

- Country: USA

- Director: Patsy Ponchiroli

- Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Hays, Gavin Lewis, Tracy D. Adkins, Stephen Dorff, Max Arseneault, Brad Carter, Kent Shelton, Richard Speight Jr.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs 2018 - the plot of the film consists of six independent stories about the lives of different people in the Wild West after the Civil War in the XIX century. The film begins with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which tells the story of a cheerful, singing, sharpshooter. In "Under Algodones," a bank robber gets what he wants and then the gallows. "Meal Ticket" is a dark story about two tired traveling artists. "The Whole Gold Canyon is a story about an old gold digger. The Girl Who Got Scared is about a woman who finds an unexpected love affair. And the last story, "Deadly Remains," is about five passengers who travel in the same stagecoach, share life philosophies, and realize that women's appearance can be deceiving.

- Genre: Western, Detective, Comedy, Melodrama, Drama

-Country: USA

- Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

- Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits, Zoe Kazan, Bill Heck, Tyne Daly, Brendan Gleeson, Willy Watson

News from the World (News of the World) 2020 - Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of three wars, now travels from town to town, reporting news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating events, disasters, and exciting adventures from the far corners of the globe. On the plains of Texas, he meets Johanna, a 10-year-old girl who was kidnapped by Indians six years ago and raised by their tribe. Johanna, hostile to the world she has never known, is returned to her aunt and uncle against her will. Cid agrees to deliver the child to her family. As they travel hundreds of miles across the unforgiving desert, they will face tremendous tests of both human and natural forces.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Action, Western, Adventure

- Country: USA

- Director: Paul Greengrass

- Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Zengel, Steve Boyles, Tom Astor, Ray McKinnon, Mayor Winningham, Stafford Douglas, Michael Angelo Covino, Fred Gehringer

In the Hands of the Dog (The Power of the Dog) 2021 - This is a story about two brothers Phil and George, who are wealthy ranchers in Montana. The soft and kind George is more focused on money, and Phil, a real cowboy, is cruel and rough around the edges. At the Red Mill restaurant on their way to the market, the brothers meet the widow Rose and her impressionable son Peter. Phil behaves so cruelly that he brings them both to tears, enjoying their pain and making his companions laugh. However, George immediately falls in love with Rose, soon marries her and brings her to the ranch without warning his brother. Phil decides to destroy their relationship by all means.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Melodrama, Western

- Country: New Zealand, United Kingdom, Canada

- Director: Jane Campion

- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Cody Smith-McPhee, Genevieve Lemon, Thomasin McKenzie, Ken Radley, Sean Keenan

The Magnificent Seven (2016) - director Antoine Fuqua brings his modern vision to the classic story of The Magnificent Seven. In the film, the town of Rose Creek is under the brutal control of industrialist Bartholomew Bogu, and desperate residents turn to seven outlaws, bounty hunters, and gamblers for help. As they prepare the town for the battle they know is coming, the seven outlaws realize they are fighting for more than just money.

- Genre: Movie, Action, Western, Adventure

- Country: USA, Australia

- Director: Antoine Fuqua

- Cast: Chris Pratt, Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Byung Gun Lee, Haley Bennett, Cam Gigandet, Matt Bomer, Vinnie Jones

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

UNN Lite
New Zealand
Australia
Texas
Canada
United Kingdom
United States
Poland
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99