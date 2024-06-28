Asphalt will be there: it became known what the road repairs in Chernihiv region, which were achieved by local residents, envisage
Due to a lack of funds, only priority work is being done to improve the road. The cost of the road repairs is currently unknown.
Repair work on the road between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarivka in Chernihiv region involves the restoration of the most damaged areas and asphalting. This was reported by Alina Kolomiyets, spokesperson for the Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Chernihiv Oblast, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.
The spokeswoman noted that due to a lack of funds, only priority works are being carried out to improve the road. The cost of the road repairs is currently unknown. The amount will be known after the work is completed.
We are carrying out emergency repairs of the most damaged sections and will carry out priority works to improve the traffic on that section of the road - patching and repairing the pavement on three bridges. Patching means asphalting. Unfortunately, there are no funds for capital works, because last year in Ukraine all the funds of the Road Fund were transferred to the state budget for defense needs. Now the financing of any road works is different. As for the amount, it will be determined after the works are completed
The spokeswoman added that the Recovery Service has no information on whether Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company, which were accused by residents of Nizhyn district of destroying the road with their heavy, oversized vehicles, are providing any assistance in the repair.
As for the timing, the Restoration Service said that the work would be completed within a few weeks.
Residents of the Nizhyn district accused the agricultural holdings Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company of destroying this road with their large vehicles.
It was on this road that an ambulance barely brought an elderly woman with a stroke to a hospital in Nizhyn, but the patient died in a few days in the hospital.
"Kernel and the Ukrainian Milk Company acknowledged that they use the roadbut did not want to contribute to its repair.
The desperate people saw no other way out, so they wrote a collective appeal to the Chernihiv RMA demanding to allocate funds for the roads between Berestovets and Komarivka.
Chernihiv RMA is considering the possibility of repairing another section of road that two agricultural holdings are destroying with their transport27.06.24, 10:05 • 102181 view