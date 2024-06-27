Chernihiv RMA is considering the possibility of repairing another section of road that two agricultural holdings are destroying with their transport
Chernihiv regional military administration is considering the possibility of repairing a section of local road in the Nezhinsky district, which is damaged by large-sized equipment of two agricultural holdings.
The Chernihiv regional military administration is considering the possibility of carrying out repair work on a section of a local road in the Nezhinsky district, which, according to local residents, is also in unsatisfactory condition due to the movement of large-sized vehicles of two agricultural holdings. This was announced by the head of the Department of operational maintenance of highways of the Capital Construction Department of Chernihiv RMA Alexander Mysnik in a comment UNN.
Details
Misnik confirmed that the other day work began on the section of the State Road between the settlements of Komarovka and Berestovets, for which the service for infrastructure restoration and development in the Chernihiv region is responsible.
He added that it will be necessary to consider the possibility of carrying out repair work on the section of this road from Berestovets to Sidorovka, for which the Chernihiv RMA is responsible.
"They are working, but on the road of national significance, because it was in a much worse condition than ours. But when they make a state one, of course, we will try to patch it up from Sidorovka to Berestovets, where our road is located. Let's see what happens with the funds, because if this road is repaired, then the entire flow of traffic will go to Sidorovka along it, because you will not need to go around in a circle," said Alexander Misnik.
Context
Residents of the Nezhinsky district blamed agricultural holdings "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company"for the destruction of this road by their large vehicles.
It was on this road that the ambulance barely took an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital in Nizhyn, but the patient died a few days later in a medical facility.
Kernel andUkrainian dairy company admitted that they use this road, but did not express a desire to participate in its repair.
Desperate people saw no other way out, and therefore wrote a collective appeal to the Chernihiv RMA with a demand to allocate funds for roads between Berestovets and Komarovka.