Cyber ​​specialists of the MDI "turned off" cash registers and traffic on the Kerch bridge in Crimea - sources

For the second day in the occupied Crimea, massive cyberattacks on the occupiers' communications infrastructure continue. As UNN learned from its own sources, today the attacks are targeting the servers of telecommunications operators, the system of registration and control of traffic on the Kerch Bridge.

According to MDI sources, after yesterday's damage to the infrastructure of Crimean Internet providers, today cyber specialists of the military intelligence are striking at the servers of propaganda media, telecommunications operators, and the system for registering and controlling traffic on the Kerch Bridge.

Massive phishing attacks on local Internet users continue, accounting services are malfunctioning, and cash registers in Kerch and Sevastopol are not working.

"In particular, a massive DDoS attack is being carried out on the website of the propaganda "Kerch FM" and the servers of the mobile operator "Miranda Media". It is this operator that provides the main communication channels for the call center of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, as a result of which the number of the single contact center stopped working," the sources said.

At the same time, as a result of the damage to the traffic registration and control system, a long queue of cars wishing to cross the Kerch Bridge formed. Within an hour, the traffic jam had grown sixfold, and in the morning there were about three hundred cars in the queue.

We would like to remind you that yesterday the largest Crimean Internet providers were subjected to a powerful cyberattack by the GUR specialists.