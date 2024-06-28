The IMF approves a $2.2 billion tranche for Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 69708 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 78151 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98817 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177421 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223051 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137435 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365211 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180890 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149180 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197673 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 69722 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64495 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 78163 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79378 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98824 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6506 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10078 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14461 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35689 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37418 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The IMF approves a $2.2 billion tranche for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58751 views

The IMF has approved a new tranche of $2.2 billion for Ukraine under an Extended Fund Facility program aimed at supporting Ukraine's state budget and economic stability in the face of the ongoing conflict.

The IMF approves a $2.2 billion tranche for Ukraine

Today, the IMF approved a new tranche of $2.2 billion for Ukraine. This was reported by the International Monetary Fund, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finalized the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Ukraine, authorizing the disbursement of approximately USD 2.2 billion (SDR 1.66 billion) to the country. These funds will be used to support the state budget of Ukraine.

Today, the IMF Executive Board completed the 4th review of the program for Ukraine, authorizing an immediate disbursement of USD 2.2 billion as part of a 4-year, USD 15.6 billion arrangement to support economic stability

- International Monetary Fund.

Despite the challenging environment, Ukraine reportedly performed well under the EFF. All quantitative performance criteria by the end of March were met, and all structural benchmarks by the end of June were met on time or with a short delay.

The Ukrainian economy is showing resilience, although the outlook remains highly uncertain. Sustained reform momentum and timely external support are needed to maintain macroeconomic stability, restore fiscal and debt sustainability, and strengthen institutional reforms that will pave the way for accession to the European Union.

IMF board meeting on Ukraine and decision on $2.2 billion tranche expected today28.06.24, 09:39 • 37538 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40