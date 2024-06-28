The IMF approves a $2.2 billion tranche for Ukraine

Today, the IMF approved a new tranche of $2.2 billion for Ukraine. This was reported by the International Monetary Fund, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finalized the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Ukraine, authorizing the disbursement of approximately USD 2.2 billion (SDR 1.66 billion) to the country. These funds will be used to support the state budget of Ukraine.

Today, the IMF Executive Board completed the 4th review of the program for Ukraine, authorizing an immediate disbursement of USD 2.2 billion as part of a 4-year, USD 15.6 billion arrangement to support economic stability - International Monetary Fund.

Despite the challenging environment, Ukraine reportedly performed well under the EFF. All quantitative performance criteria by the end of March were met, and all structural benchmarks by the end of June were met on time or with a short delay.

The Ukrainian economy is showing resilience, although the outlook remains highly uncertain. Sustained reform momentum and timely external support are needed to maintain macroeconomic stability, restore fiscal and debt sustainability, and strengthen institutional reforms that will pave the way for accession to the European Union.

