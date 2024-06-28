IMF board meeting on Ukraine and decision on $2.2 billion tranche expected today
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine expects to receive a $2.2 billion tranche from the IMF after the successful 4th review of the EFF program at the June 28 IMF Board meeting.
Today, June 28, the IMF board is expected to meet on Ukraine, where the 4th revision of the EFF program is planned, followed by a $2.2 billion tranche, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko and MP from the Finance Committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak said, UNN reports.
Details
Marchenko said two weeks ago in a telethon that "we expect a successful meeting of the 'board' on June 28." "After that, we will receive the tranche," the minister said.
"Today we are expecting an IMF board meeting. That is, a successful 4th review and a $2.2 billion tranche in the coming days. As well as an updated IMF program with a lot of new commitments," MP Zheleznyak also wrote on Telegram.
Recall
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expectsthat Ukraine will receive $2.2 billion from the IMF under the $15.6 billion EFF program by the end of this month, and said he discussed with the Fund's representative the progress of reforms and the implementation of structural beacons.