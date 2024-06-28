Every year, the VSP receives up to 200 appeals from judges, but the facts of pressure are found only in 10% of them – a former member of the VSP

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Every year, the VSP receives up to 200 appeals from judges, but the facts of pressure are found only in 10% of them – a former member of the VSP

Andriy Boyko, a former member of the High Council of Justice, said that although the VSP receives up to 200 complaints from judges about interference in the administration of justice every year, only 10% of cases reveal the facts of such interference.

Every year, the VSP receives up to 200 appeals from judges, but the facts of pressure are found only in 10% of them – a former member of the VSP

Any interference in the activities of the court is prohibited and criminalized. Every year, the High Council of justice receives up to 200 appeals from judges, but only in 10% of them the VSP sees facts of interference in the administration of Justice. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by a former member of the VSP, ex-dean of the Faculty of Law of Lviv National University Andriy Boyko.

Details

Earlier , the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada, Daniil Hetmantsev, published several messages in the Telegram channel,in which he called on the public to put pressure on the court and openly criticized the judges ' decisions. Judge of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv Vitaliy Tsiktich appealed to the High Council of justice and the Office of the prosecutor general with a statement about pressure from Getmantsev and attempts by the MP to influence the court's decision and interfere in its activities. After that, Hetmantsev published another message in which criticized the decision of the panel of judges of the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court. They admitted that the National Bank made an illegal decision to revoke the license and start liquidating Concord bank. Probably, in this way Hetmantsev wanted to influence the judges who will consider the NBU's appeal.

"Any interference in the administration of justice is prohibited. Moreover, there is criminal liability for interference in the activities of a judge in connection with the administration of Justice. According to the law, the judge applies simultaneously to the GRP and the UCP. Well, it is clear – the prosecutor general, if he sees that there are grounds, enters (data – ed.) in the Register of pre - trial investigations and the pre-trial investigation begins," Boyko said.

According to him, after the VSP receives a judge's application for interference in its activities, a speaker from the members of the High Council of justice is determined by automated distribution, who, after studying the materials, submits the issue to the body for consideration. If the VSP sees signs of interference in the court's activities, it applies to the committee on rules of procedure, parliamentary ethics and organization of work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and informs the Parliament about the fact of interference. In addition, the VSP also has the right to apply to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"We are well aware that the effectiveness of establishing all the circumstances that are related to possible interference (in the activities of the court – Ed.) lies with the pre-trial investigation bodies, that is, whether the pre-trial investigation is really effective, whether all the circumstances related to interference in the activities of the judge are established, and, accordingly, the result of the pre-trial investigation. But, to be honest, I don't remember that there were any materials of the pre – trial investigation at all and that the fact of interference in the activities of a judge of a people's deputy was transferred to the court (materials - Ed.)," Boyko added.

He noted that  judges apply to the GRP every year – this is somewhere from 150 to 200 appeals every year. However, only in 10% of them, according to Boyko, the GRP states that there is a fact of interference in the activities of the court. "But to be honest, I don't remember such an effective response," Boyko said.

recall

Earlier, the president of the All-Ukrainian Association of judges, retired Denys Nevyadomsky, noted that Hetmantsev's appeals violate  the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The MP, according to him, in particular calls for interference in the activities of the court, and also violates the presumption of innocence.

Lawyer Dmitry Kasyanenko noted that Getmantsev's message can be regarded as pressure on the judge and influence on his decision. Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko believes that Hetmantsev is trying to influence the court through social networks  through public opinion and assumes the role of a judge, determining which decision of Themis Buda is legal in criminal proceedings on illegal tobacco.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
