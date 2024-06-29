Galushchenko discusses USD 1 billion investment in Ukraine's energy sector with Veon CEO
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Energy of Ukraine discussed with the Chairman of Veon a potential investment in Ukraine's energy sector of $1 billion over 5 years, including gas turbines, renewable energy facilities and energy storage systems.
Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko met with the chairman of the board of the global digital operator Veon, Auggie Fabella. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
During the Ukraine Recovery Conference, VEON declared its intention to invest USD 1 billion in the Ukrainian economy over the next 5 years. One of the areas being considered for investment is the energy sector.
Herman Galushchenko briefed Auggie Fabela on the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy sector, which has developed as a result of massive attacks.
The Minister emphasized the need to increase generation capacity and decentralization to ensure the sustainability of the system. He also spoke about the measures taken to deregulate and remove bureaucratic obstacles to the development of distributed generation on the ground.
The meeting discussed ways to implement private sector projects in the energy sector. In particular, they discussed the installation of gas turbines, gas piston plants, as well as renewable energy facilities and modern energy storage systems.
In addition, the parties considered the prospects for modernization, development and strengthening of power grids.
