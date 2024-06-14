Galushchenko: Ukraine needs 7-9 Patriots in the coming weeks to ensure repair of energy infrastructure

Ukraine needs more air defense systems within weeks to repair half of the energy infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks, otherwise it will not be able to meet demand in the winter, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko told Reuters in an interview, reports UNN.

Details

Galushchenko said that Russia is stepping up its attacks on the power grid, making repairs more difficult and disrupting supplies.

We have five months before winter comes. If we can't provide protection now... we won't be able to repair. 50% is not enough to get through the winter - Galushchenko said.

“They still have time to attack us again and again until winter,” he added, noting that “even if we repair something or launch some units without air defense, it will not help much because they will destroy everything again.

Galushchenko said Ukraine needs seven to nine Patriot systems and they should be delivered within a few weeks. "We are now living with restrictions, even in the summer, because we cannot cover ... this destroyed production," he said. "We cannot cover it by importing.

