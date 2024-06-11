Russia smashed the entire generation in Kharkiv-Terekhov

the Russian invaders destroyed the entire generation in Kharkiv, destroyed all thermal power plants. This was announced by Mayor Igor Terekhov during the conference on the restoration of Ukraine Ukraine Recovery Conference, the correspondent of UNN reports.

In May, we survived 76 attacks by Russian aggressors. 193 air alarms were sounded in May, and this is 20 days the city lived in air alarms. And despite this, Kharkiv is indestructible, Kharkiv works, and Kharkiv lives, Terekhov said.

He stressed that modern air defense is needed for people to live.

"The enemy destroyed the entire generation that was in Kharkiv, all thermal power plants were destroyed, we do not have a single kilowatt of our own generation, and therefore, together with the government, a responsible decision was made that we need to decentralize energy supply, heat supply and water supply. We really need help today, the help of our International Financial Partners, International Organizations.", - said Terekhov.

Addition

Due to Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukraine lost more than 9.2 MW of power.