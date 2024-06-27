$41.340.03
Lower floors and gas availability: experts told which apartments are in demand on the rental market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 87992 views

The rental housing market in Ukraine is characterized by a high demand for one-bedroom apartments, where tenants pay attention to the availability of gas, the number of floors and the frequency of power outages when choosing a property.

Lower floors and gas availability: experts told which apartments are in demand on the rental market

Apartment rental in Ukraine is currently quite active. One-bedroom apartments are in high demand. When renting an apartment, people pay attention to whether there is gas in the building, on which floor the apartment is located, and how often the electricity is cut off. Real estate experts Larysa Stavynoha and Viktor Nesin told about this in a commentary to UNN .

Details

The rental market is active, with rentals in demand. There is a high demand for one-bedroom apartments. When renting an apartment, they pay attention to whether there is gas in the building, on which floor the apartment is located, and how often the electricity is cut off. Tenants ask all these questions. Rent is active and prices are slowly rising

- Nesin said.

He noted that, for example, the price of an apartment on the 20th floor will be lower than on the lower floors.

Once upon a time, everyone was interested in the view from the window, but now no one is interested in it. Here it's the opposite. Of course, the first floors are not very popular either, but the second, third, fourth... up to the ninth are in the greatest demand

- Nesin added.

Stavynoga noted that rental prices have risen because of the situation at the frontline, and migration waves.

People are leaving the frontline regions. Rental prices have risen dramatically. A one-bedroom apartment in Kyiv starts at around UAH 10-12 thousand for 30-40 meters. In Khrushchev, it can be around UAH 8-9 thousand, depending on the location of the building

- Stavynoha said.

Recall

The director of the NBU's Financial Stability Department, Pervin Dadashova, reported that in Ukraine demand on the housing market is slowly growingbut still significantly lower than before the full-scale invasion, with more interest in secondary market housing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

