Occupants made 36 attacks in Sumy region: One civilian was wounded

During the day, the invaders fired 36 times at Sumy region, wounding one civilian. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, russians fired 36 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 131 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalygyn, Seredyno-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled - Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Seredina-Budska: the occupants shelled using two FPV drones (2 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions), and artillery shelling (18 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodske: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions), mortars (18 explosions), and conducted attacks using FPV drones (5 explosions). One civilian was injured as a result of the shelling.

Velykopysarivska: the invaders dropped 18 mines on the territory of the community. In addition , 1 helicopter from the territory of the Russian Federation launched 16 missiles (NAR, 16 explosions).

Bilopilska: the enemy fired with FPV drones (6 explosions), and launched artillery attacks (16 explosions).

Khotynska: hostile forces shelled using three FPV drones (3 explosions).

Esmanska: occupants fired mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

Yunakivska: the enemy fired with FPV drones (3 explosions).

Krasnopilska: terrorists fired from artillery (3 explosions) and attacked with FPV drones (3 explosions).

Shalyhinska: the enemy army shelled with artillery (2 explosions).

Novoslobidsk: russians dropped 9 mines on the territory of the community.

