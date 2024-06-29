66 protective facilities worth UAH 124.1 million completed in Ukraine in June - Tkachenko
In June 2024, 66 new protective structures worth UAH 124.1 million were completed in Ukraine, including 25 shelters in residential buildings, 12 in educational institutions, and 14 modular shelters installed on the streets.
In June, 66 protective facilities worth UAH 124.1 million were completed in Ukraine. This was reported by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.
Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Tymur Tkachenko said that as of June 2024, 66 new shelters in the form of civil defense structures were completed with a total cost of UAH 124.1 million.
This month, the largest number of shelters were brought into proper condition in residential buildings - 25 sites - and in educational institutions - 12 sites. In addition, 14 new modular shelters were installed across the country, which are located directly on the streets.
Many civil defense structures are currently undergoing major repairs or construction, so next month we expect to see more ready-made ones
