Defense structures are being built all over Ukraine - Yusov

Defensive structures are being built all over Ukraine. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov in an interview with Oksana Moroz for the project "On a Cold Head", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Defensive structures are being built all over the country. This includes Odesa, which is far from the frontline, but defensive structures are being built in all directions, - Yusov said.

Details

He noted that this is not to prepare for some kind of breakthrough or possible surrender, but because there are relevant protocols, requirements, command plans, and they are being implemented, it is planned work.

On the contrary, it should create a greater sense of security, preparation for any possible scenarios and provocations, - Yusov noted.

Addendum

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted Russian fakes about the absence of defense lines in Kharkiv region.

The Vovchansk city military administration assuresthat "there were fortifications around the city on the border with Russia, but due to constant shelling, it was difficult to build them.

On April 2, 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the government had allocated 20 billion hryvnias for the construction of reliable fortifications this year.