Defense structures are being built all over Ukraine - Yusov

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68389 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104697 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147730 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151997 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248520 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173712 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165042 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224899 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101733 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39731 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34430 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52500 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46093 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248518 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211079 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236882 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223754 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68370 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46093 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52500 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112531 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113452 views
Defense structures are being built all over Ukraine - Yusov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21998 views

Defensive structures are being built all over Ukraine, including in regions far from the front line, such as Odesa, as part of a planned effort to prepare for all possible scenarios and provocations and to ensure greater security.

Defensive structures are being built all over Ukraine. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov in an interview with Oksana Moroz for the project "On a Cold Head", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Defensive structures are being built all over the country. This includes Odesa, which is far from the frontline, but defensive structures are being built in all directions,

- Yusov said.

Details

He noted that this is not to prepare for some kind of breakthrough or possible surrender, but because there are relevant protocols, requirements, command plans, and they are being implemented, it is planned work.

On the contrary, it should create a greater sense of security, preparation for any possible scenarios and provocations,

- Yusov noted.

Addendum

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted Russian fakes about the absence of defense lines in Kharkiv region.

The Vovchansk city military administration assuresthat "there were fortifications around the city on the border with Russia, but due to constant shelling, it was difficult to build them.

On April 2, 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that   the government had allocated 20 billion hryvnias for the construction of reliable fortifications this year.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising