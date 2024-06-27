Most detectives will leave NABU in the near future - audit

An audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine conducted by independent foreign experts has revealed signs of low morale among anti-corruption officials and a massive desire to leave the bureau, UNN writes , citing a report available to UNN .

The auditors noted in particular that detectives are "stressed" because of the war and bureaucracy.

Too many levels of management, excessive bureaucratization of certain processes, lack of professional development opportunities through promotion to higher positions or salary increases, imperfect working conditions, technical work that takes a lot of time for detectives, and other factors put pressure on employee morale - the report says.

As noted, the auditors have already emphasized these problems in previous reports.

Several senior detectives have left the NABU, and an anonymous staff survey conducted by the assessment team showed a high percentage of staff planning to leave the organization in the next 2-3 years - experts noted.

Last week, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos refused to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy to be heard on the progress of the investigation into the leakage of information from NABU. The head of the anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina believesthat the NABU director's refusal to appear before the committee may be related to the release of a new journalistic investigation into possible information leaks involving Kryvonos.

As a result, the members of the anti-corruption committee decided to hold an offsite meeting at NABU.

The NABU is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and to serve a top official with a notice of suspicion. However, these cases often fall apart in courts or do not even reach them.

A good example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. Both cases collapsed in the courts. However, NABU did not officially apologize to the former minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to his business reputation.

Another of the recent "high-profile" NABU cases, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi.

The case of the anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in Sumy region, but as it turned out, neither he nor his affiliates have the accused land. At the request of UNN , law enforcement officers did not specify, what exactly the former minister had seized in this case. Moreover, the detectives tried to "leak" the examination, which they themselves had ordered and which, apparently, was supposed to testify to Solsky's innocence. However, the loud statements have already caused the disruption of negotiations with the Poles.