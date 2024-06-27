Most detectives will leave NABU in the near future - audit

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 45172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 51113 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75023 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163638 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210514 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130424 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360521 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179825 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148610 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197432 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 45207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 39691 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 51150 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 55607 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75049 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1610 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10613 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32177 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34198 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47384 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Most detectives will leave NABU in the near future - audit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 241420 views

The audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine revealed low morale among detectives, excessive bureaucracy, lack of career opportunities, and a high percentage of employees who plan to leave the organization in the next 2-3 years.

Most detectives will leave NABU in the near future - audit

An audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine conducted by independent foreign experts has revealed signs of low morale among anti-corruption officials and a massive desire to leave the bureau, UNN writes , citing a report available to UNN

The auditors noted in particular that detectives are "stressed" because of the war and bureaucracy. 

Too many levels of management, excessive bureaucratization of certain processes, lack of professional development opportunities through promotion to higher positions or salary increases, imperfect working conditions, technical work that takes a lot of time for detectives, and other factors put pressure on employee morale

 - the report says. 

As noted, the auditors have already emphasized these problems in previous reports.

Several senior detectives have left the NABU, and an anonymous staff survey conducted by the assessment team showed a high percentage of staff planning to leave the organization in the next 2-3 years

- experts noted.

"Golden toilets" for anti-corruption activists: NABU repairs its toilets for more than UAH 3 million from the budget17.06.24, 15:07 • 159252 views

Add

Last week, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos refused to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy to be heard on the progress of the investigation into the leakage of information from NABU. The head of the anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina believesthat the NABU director's refusal to appear before the committee may be related to the release of a new journalistic investigation into possible information leaks involving Kryvonos.

As a result, the members of the anti-corruption committee decided to hold an offsite meeting at NABU.

Recall

The NABU is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and to serve a top official with a notice of suspicion. However, these cases often fall apart in courts or do not even reach them.

A good example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. Both cases collapsed in the courts. However, NABU did not officially apologize to the former minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to his business reputation.

Another of the recent "high-profile" NABU cases, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi.

The case of the anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in Sumy region, but as it turned out, neither he nor his affiliates have the accused land. At the request of UNN , law enforcement officers did not specify, what exactly the former minister had seized in this case. Moreover, the detectives tried to "leak" the examination, which they themselves had ordered and which, apparently, was supposed to testify to Solsky's innocence. However, the loud statements have already caused the disruption of negotiations with the Poles.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Publications
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99