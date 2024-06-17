"Golden toilets" for anti-corruption activists: NABU repairs its toilets for more than UAH 3 million from the budget

In April, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine purchased toilet repair services for more than UAH 3 million. This is evidenced by the data from the Prozorro website, UNN reports.

The tender for services for routine repairs of plumbing units in the NABU's administrative buildings was issued in March this year, and the contract with the winner, Porta Nova LLC, was signed on April 24.

The expected value of the tender was just over UAH 4 million, but the auction resulted in a contract price of over UAH 3 million including VAT.

Based on the tender documents, the NABU decided to overhaul the restrooms, from replacing the toilets themselves to the switches and sockets.

Interestingly, the Porta Nova company was already going to repair the administrative building of the National Bank, but after publicity in the media it was disqualified. After all, the company's authorized capital is only 1 thousand hryvnias, and the date of establishment is December 1, 2023. In addition, journalists suspected that the company had forged certificates of similar experience. In particular, because it allegedly made two repairs on December 1 and 2, 2023, i.e. on the day of registration and the day after registration.

In addition, in February of this year, the NABU ordered services for cleaning of sewer networks of administrative buildings.

Thus, in 2024, the NABU will spend at least UAH 3 million on repairing toilets alone. It is not clear why the decision was made to renovate their toilets now, as only the anti-corruption activists themselves know how bad the situation is with their toilets.

It should be added that this money can be used to buy, for example, about 12 stations of the Sinytsia electronic warfare system with 6 bands (the price of one station is about 250 thousand hryvnias), which protects Ukrainian soldiers from enemy drones and helps save their lives.

Also, in 2024, the NABU will spend at least UAH 6.5 million on translation services.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in courts or even fail to reach them.

In addition, a scandal has recently erupted in the NABU over an alleged leak of information from the bureau. The former head of the Brovary District State Administration, advisor to the Presidential Office, Georgiy Birkadze, whose home was searched by law enforcement officers in this case, said that the case of the "leak" of data from NABU was turned into a show instead of an investigation.